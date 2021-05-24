200 Israelis visited Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem and apologized for the incident with the Armenian priest

About 200 Israelis from different NGOs and other organizations visited the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem and met with Rev. Fr. Tiran Hakobyan and Rev. Fr. Arbak Sarukhanyan, who were recently attacked by young religious Israeli extremists.

As Fr. Koryoun (Hovnan) Baghdasaryan, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, wrote on Facebook, during the meeting they apologized and expressed their solidarity with the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Armenian community of the Holy Land.

To remind, a group of Jewish young men attacked on May 18 Rev. Fr. Arbak Sarukhanyan on his way to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. The Armenian priest was injured. He was rushed to hospital and was discharged after receiving the necessary aid. The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem lodged a complaint with the police, after which three of the attackers were arrested.

Panorama.AM