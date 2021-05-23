Artsakh parliament speaker attends unveiling of Charles Aznavour bust

STEPANAKERT. – Speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly (Nagorno-Karabakh NA), Artur Tovmasyan, on Saturday was on hand at the unveiling of the bust of Charles Aznavour at the Armenian-French Friendship Park in the capital Stepanakert, and laid flowers at the pedestal of this bust immortalizing the memory of this great Armenian.

Tovmasyan was accompanied by Artsakh Security Council Secretary Vitaly Balasanyan and several other officials, informed the staff of the Artsakh NA.

