Ambassador of Senegal to Armenia visits Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Senegal to Armenia (residence in Moscow, Russia) Abdou Salam Diallo visited on May 22 the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum in Yerevan, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute told Armenpress.

The Ambassador was welcomed by Director of the Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan who introduced him on the creation history of the Memorial, its meaning and significance.

The Ambassador of Senegal laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid a tribute to the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.

Abdou Salam Diallo also got acquainted with the Museum’s permanent and temporary exhibits.

