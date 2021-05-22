Robert Kocharyan: No case of fabricated persecution against my teammates will be forgotten and forgiven

Armenia’s ex-president Robert Kocharyan, the leader of “Armenia” political alliance issued a statement on Saturday. “Over the past several days I receive reports that law enforcement bodies exert pressure in separate places on my teammates. I can forgive any infringement or injustice against me for to close the page of the defeat and for the sake of national unity. However, I want to warn that no case of a fabricated persecution against my teammates will be forgotten and forgiven. I assure that any official involved in lawlessness will answer for their actions before the law soon.”

To note, Kocharyan’s statement came days after the head of his parliamentary election campaign Armen Gevorgyan was charged with money laundering by Armenia’s Special Investigative Service (SIS).

Panorama.AM