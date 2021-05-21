Seven Armenian athletes to compete in Junior World Weightlifting Championships

The 2021 IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships will kick off in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on May 23, with seven Armenian athletes set to take part in it, the Armenian National Olympic Committee reported on Friday.

Armenian weightlifters Gor Sahakyan (67 kg), Karen Margaryan (81 kg), Suren Grigoryan (81 kg), Garik Karapetyan (96 kg), Petros Petrosyan (102 kg), Milena Khachatryan (71 kg) and Liana Gyurjyan (81 kg) left for Tashkent early on Friday to compete in the championships.

They were accompanied by coaches Melik Ghukasyan, Hakob Filosyan and Taron Tovmasyan.

The head coach of the Armenian national weightlifting team, international referee Pashik Alaverdyan will be part of the Referees Committee.

Panorama.AM