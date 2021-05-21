Political analyst: I guess Armenian Foreign Ministry will also be called ‘Azerbaijani agent’ soon

Political analyst Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan has reacted to the latest remarks of Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan.

In a public post on Facebook on Friday, he called the response of the Foreign Ministry “a slap in the face for the traitor capitulator.”

“… The processes of border delimitation and demarcation between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan should be part of the comprehensive peaceful settlement of the conflict, within the framework of which issues of de-occupation of the territories of the Republic of Artsakh and determination of the final legal status of Artsakh under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship should be addressed first,” he quoted the spokeswoman as saying.

“It was rather impressive. They can start considering ordering #antinikol T-shirts. I guess the ministry will also be called an “Azerbaijani agent” soon,” the analyst said.

Panorama.AM