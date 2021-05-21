Nagorno-Karabakh commemorates the Greek Genocide in Pontus (VIDEO)

Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday night commemorated the Greek Genocide of Pontus perpetrated by Turkish forces during and after World War I.

The unrecognised Republic of Artsakh, or more commonly known as Nagorno-Karabakh, is a historically Armenian region that is partially under Azerbaijani occupation since late last year.

Despite losing large swathes of territory, thousands killed and cultural heritage destroyed, the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh still participated in the commemoration of the Greek Genocide.

2/2 Artsakhi Armenians in #Stepanakert honors the memory of the victims of #GreekGenocide pic.twitter.com/VoHW3TTCQd — Re:public of Artsakh (@artsakheng) May 19, 2021

