Kocharyan to visit regional offices of Armenia bloc soon – Aram Vardevanyan

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is actively involved in the activities of the election campaign headquarters of the Armenia bloc led by him and will visit its regional offices in the near future, lawyer Aram Vardevanyan, the official representative of the alliance, said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Rest assured that everything will be fine,” he wrote, adding the #wewillwin hashtag and sharing a photo of the ex-president.

Panorama.AM