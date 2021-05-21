Kim Kardashian reveals her son Saint West, five, tested positive for Covid-19

Kim Kardashian revealed in the promo for next week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that her son Saint West had tested positive for coronavirus.

In the clip, it sees the reality star, 40, talking to an unknown person on the phone where she says that her daughter North, seven, is also feeling sick – although it is unknown if she also tested positive and other family members.

Kim says: ‘Sainty just tested positive for Covid and North is saying she’s feeling sick.’

In a separate recording, the mother-of-four admits: ‘I’m trying not to freak anyone out, but I’m just really worried.’

It is not known when Saint tested positive for coronavirus but the clip is pre-recorded and the family finished filming the final episode of KUWTK in January, so it is likely it was at the end of last year or early 2021, MailOnline reports.

The publication has contacted Kim’s representative for further comment.

Kim has previously been in contact with other family members who had contracted the illness, including her estranged husband Kanye West, who she is currently divorcing, and her younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

In October, Kim spoke about Kanye, 43, contracting Covid-19 early on in the pandemic to Grazia.

