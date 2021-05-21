Holiday Inn Opens Its First Hotel In Yerevan, Armenia

May 20, 2021 // Franchising.com // IHG Hotels & Resorts one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announces the opening of the first Holiday Inn in Armenia, Holiday Inn Yerevan-Republic Square, located in the city centre. Opening under a management agreement with “SGI Invest” LTD, the hotel is situated in two historical buildings – the first was a gymnasium which was completed in the 19th century and the second was a library named after a famous Armenian poet, Avetik Isahakyan.

Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, is fast becoming a popular destination for both leisure and business travellers. It’s a city where old meets new – the streets are lined with taverns offering traditional Armenian barbecue alongside European-style wine bars. The hotel is within walking distance to some of the city’s top attractions including the dancing fountains of Republic Square, the State Opera House, the Northern Avenue shopping area, and the Cascade Complex.

Holiday Inn Yerevan-Republic Square has 191 stylishly designed guest rooms and an Open Lobby designed to combine the hotel’s public spaces including the reception area, restaurant, bar and lounge into one open and cohesive space to provide guests with a place to relax, eat and work. Moreover, the hotel has an onsite spa and fitness club, Cloud 7, with massage rooms, beauty treatments and a wide array of fitness equipment along with a 25m pool, whirlpool spa, sauna, hammam and a salt room. Adjacent to it is the Cloud 7 Terrace Bar & Lounge.

Martin Driskell, General Manager, Holiday Inn Yerevan-Republic Square, commented: “We are excited to be able to open the doors to our first guests. Yerevan has so much to offer both tourists and those travelling for business, and the hotel is great choice for those looking to stay in the capital city.”

The hotel has a second-floor meeting and events space with seven conference rooms. On the ground floor guests are welcome to enjoy a fresh air setting in the Courtyard Café, a great spot for dining and connecting with friends, family, and colleagues.

Holiday Inn Yerevan – Republic Square is the second opening for IHG Hotels & Resorts in Armenia, joining Holiday Inn Express Yerevan. The Holiday Inn brand from IHG Hotels & Resorts has served hundreds of millions of guests worldwide during its nearly 70-year history and is one of the most recognised and trusted travel brands in the world.

