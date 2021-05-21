Greek Foreign Ministry: Armenia’s territorial integrity has to be respected

The Greek Foreign Ministry has called for Armenia’s territorial integrity to be respected as the Azerbaijani military has been occupying several territories of Armenia since May 14 and refuses to withdraw.

“Tensions along Armenia‘s border are of particular concern,” the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

“Armenia’s territorial integrity has to be respected,” the statement said, adding: “It is essential to avoid any unilateral actions that could undermine regional peace and stability.”

Around 500-600 Azerbaijani troops currently occupy areas of Armenia and are refusing to withdraw.

Earlier today Armenian troops had to fire warning shots to halt the advance of Azerbaijani soldiers.

