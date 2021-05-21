Dolma Festival to be held in Zvartnots Museum-Reserve

The 10th edition of the Pan-Armenian Festival of Dolma will be held in the territory of Zvartnots Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve on Sunday, May 22.

The event is organized by the Service for the Protection of Historical Environment and Cultural Museum-Reservations SNCO in cooperation with the Development and Preservation of Armenian Culinary Traditions NGO.

The SNCO reports that skilled cooks representing different organizations are set to take part in the festival. A competition will be held in three categories: best taste, best design and best idea, and the grand prize will be given to the absolute winner.

The festival will be accompanied by Armenian songs and dances.

Panorama.AM