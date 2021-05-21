Armenian soldiers hospitalized after brawl with Azerbaijani troops

Ten servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia were hospitalized on Thursday night after a brawl with the Azerbaijani troops remaining on the country’s territory after last week’s invasion.

They were initially taken to the medical centre of Goris (Syunik region) with light to moderate injuries but had to be later moved to military hospitals, a source from the regional administration told Tert.am.

The brawl erupted after the release of a video footage which was widely shared online. The Ministry of Defense later appeared with a warning, urging internet users to refrain from its further spread “to avoid unnecessary tension”.

“The situation is overall stable. The units of the Armed Forces are in full control of the situation, keeping the Azerbaijani servicemen captured on the country’s territory,” it said in an officials statement.

Tert