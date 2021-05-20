Russian, Armenian defense ministers discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart Vagharshak Harutiunyan have discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in a telephone call, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu held a telephone conversation with Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutiunyan on May 19. The parties discussed the situation in the region and Russia’s peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as other matters of mutual interest,” the statement reads.

TASS