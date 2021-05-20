Deacon Michael Sabounjian to Be Ordained as Priest

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — On June 5, Bishop Daniel Findikyan, Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern) will ordain and anoint Reverend Deacon Michael Sabounjian to the Holy Order of the Priesthood.

The Service of Calling to the Priesthood will take place on Friday, June 4, at 6 p.m. at the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection at 1910 Stanley Street, New Britain, followed by a reception in the John and Mary Abrahamian Hall at the Church.

The Celebration of the Divine Liturgy and Ordination will take place on Saturday, June 5 at 10:00 am, also at the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection. An Ordination Banquet will take place immediately following the Service at the Tunxis Country Club in Farmington CT.

The sponsoring priest will be Rev. Krikor A. Sabounjian, Deacon Michael’s father, and the Godfather will be Stepan Piligian.

Deacon Michael has been the Deacon-in-Charge at the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection since February 1. He is a graduate of Boston College and St. Nersess Seminary and is married to Lucine Sabounjian. His parents are Fr. Krikor A. Sabounjian and Yeretsgin LuAnn Sabounjian.

COVID -19 restrictions require that attendance be by RSVP only, masks be worn at all times and there will be limited seating in the Church sanctuary. There will be additional seating in the Church hall with a live stream. Those unable to join in person are invited to join in the live stream for the Service of Calling and Ordination, which can be found at http://bit.ly/ACHRLiveStream

