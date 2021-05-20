Blinken, Lavrov discuss steps towards Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minsiter Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday discussed measures towards establishing a long-term peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The two officials met on the sidelines of the Atlantic Council Ministerial, reports the Department of State.

According to a statement released by Spokesperson Ned Price, they also discussed “areas in which both of our peoples could benefit from sustained and enhanced cooperation, including Afghanistan, strategic stability, and curbing Iran and the DPRK’s nuclear programs”.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister committed to continued discussions going forward.

Tert