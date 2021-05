Tribute paid to Pontic Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd

Today, on Pontic Greeks Genocide Remembrance Day, wreaths were laid at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on behalf of third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

The RPA members paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the genocide committed in 1915-1923 by Ottoman Turkey against the Greeks of Pontus in Asia Minor, Sargsyan’s office reported.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/05/19/Pontic-Genocide-tribute/2504667