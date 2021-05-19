Ombudsman had an urgent discussion with CoE Commissioner for Human Rights over situation in Armenia’s Syunik province

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan had on Wednesday an urgent discussion with the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunya Miyatovich over recent tensions in near-border area of Armenia’s Syunik province. During the discussion, the Ombudsman presented the gross violations of the rights of borderline residents as a result of incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia since May 12-13.

“I presented to the Commissioner the results of the fact-finding activities of the RA Human Rights Defender carried out in Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces on May 14 and 15. Details about the cases of violations of human rights will be submitted to international structures in separate reports,” Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Panorama.AM