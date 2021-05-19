Canada provides additional humanitarian assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau and Minister of International Development Karina Gould on Tuesday issued the following statement:

“Canada continues to support efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and is deeply committed to addressing its grave humanitarian consequences. Building on Canada’s support provided in the immediate aftermath of the fighting in 2020, we are announcing an additional $1 million to support the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Canada continues to call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to ease tensions and expresses its hope that the parties can engage in meaningful action, including accelerating the release of detainees and the remains of the deceased, the investigation and prosecution of all alleged war crimes and cooperation on demining.

“Canada continues to support the primary role of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in reaching a permanent settlement of this conflict. We encourage both Armenia and Azerbaijan to re-engage with the OSCE Minsk Group to move this dialogue forward. We will continue to work with our partners at the OSCE and the United Nations to obtain a peaceful resolution to this conflict.”

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/05/19/Canada-Nagorno-Karabakh/2504482