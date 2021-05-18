Russia plans to send observers to Armenian parliamentary elections

Russia plans to send observers to monitor snap parliamentary elections in Armenia on June 20, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Monday, according to TASS report.

“We plan to send observers [to Armenia’s early parliamentary elections] within our quota but the ODIHR (the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights) has not yet decided on the exact number of observers,” he said.

“There are certain timeframes when they will give us the exact number. And we will send our observers within this general number,” he added, as quoted by the source.

To remind, snap parliamentary elections will take place in Armenia on June 20 to resolve the political crisis in the country.

Panorama.AM