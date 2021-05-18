Museums across Armenia and Artsakh offer free entry on International Museum Day

International Museum Day (IMD) is a celebration held every year on or around 18 May, coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). The event highlights a specific theme that changes every year and that is at the heart of the international museum community’s preoccupations.

The International Museum Day provides the opportunity for museum professionals to meet the public and alert them as to the challenges that museums face. International Museum Day therefore serves as a platform to raise public awareness on the role museums play in the development of society today, on an international level.

On May 18, around 113 cultural organizations of Armenia and Artsakh offer free entry to visitors, implementing various programs, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport reports. This year’s theme of the celebration is “The future of museums: restoring and rethinking” which calls for museums and communities to create and project new ideas and practices of values, business models of cultural institutions and innovative solutions in light of the current economic, environmental and social challenges.

Panorama.AM