Azerbaijan says Armenia overreacting to setting up borders

|Armenia is attempting to internationalize the process of setting borders, Azerbaijan’s president said Monday.
In a phone call with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia’s application to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance, is nothing but an attempt to internationalize the issue.
Underlining that no conflicts have taken place on the border, Aliyev added that the situation is “stable” and the negotiations are ongoing.
The Azerbaijani army settled certain sites in the Lachin and Kalbajar provinces which were liberated from Armenian occupation last year.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan applied to the Russia-led organization claiming that some regions where Azerbaijani army settled belonged to his country.
