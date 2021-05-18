Armenian ex-minister of transport detained at Yerevan airport

Armenian Law enforcement officers detained Gagik Beglaryan, who headed the Armenian transport ministry from 2012 until 2016, at Yerevan Zvartnots airport on Tuesday. As the Police press service reported, 57-year-old Beglaryan was found onboard the plane that had arrived from Moscow. Detention has been chosen as a pretrial measure against him.

To note, the former minister, who had also served as Yerevan Mayor from 2009 to 2010, is charged with embezzlement and abuse of official power and has been declared wanted by Armenian Police since March 23, 2020. According to the mass media, the ex-minister has stayed outside Armenia for several years.

