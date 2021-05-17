More khachkars in Spain

ALEKK M. SAANDERS

Joe Biden recently declared formal recognition of the Armenian genocide by saying, “The American people honour all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago.” Biden has become the first US president to dare to interpret the mass killings by Ottoman troops as a genocide. “Dare” would be the appropriate word as it seems that being with Armenia means at the same being against Turkey. As a confirmation – a rift that has already been opened between the new US administration and Ankara.

Over the last hundred years, few countries have recognised the massacre campaign that the Ottoman Empire began in 1915 and that killed as many as 1.5 million Armenians as genocide. Why? As usual, difficulties occur when interpreting the same issue. This would, incidentally, not be the first time that a crime does not fit the legal definition of genocide in international conventions.

The first countries that recognised the Armenian genocide were Uruguay and Argentina where most Armenians went in 1915. France also supported Armenia and became one of the first to give recognition. Much later, the Armenian genocide was also recognised by the European Parliament, the Vatican and by governments and parliaments of 32 other countries, including Canada, Germany, Italy and Russia. In addition to this, there are more countries, where only certain regions have recognised the genocide. Spain is one of them.

On a national level, the issue here remains unresolved. However, in 2007, the Basque Parliament was the first to uphold the authenticity of the Armenian genocide and declared sympathy with the Armenians. Three years later, the Catalan Parliament recognised the Armenian genocide as did the parliaments of Navarra, Aragón and the Balearic Islands.

In Andalucía, Malaga province is the most active on this front. Besides two towns in Seville and Cordoba provinces, Benalmádena, Malaga and Marbella have recognised the Armenian genocide over recent years. Moreover, five years ago, a khachkar – one of the most characteristic symbols of the Armenian identity – was erected in La Paloma park in Benalmádena. There is also a khachkar in Alicante and in San Sebastián where this unusual cross-stone, with geometric motifs, also reminds us of their horrible history.

What prompted the USA administration to come to that decision now? It might be a good question. Meanwhile, Turkey already named this declaration as “political opportunism”. Other officials have made a connection between the recognition of the Armenian genocide and the upsurge of issues of identity around the Black Lives Matter movement and attacks on Asian Americans.

In any case, after the USA, many countries, as well local municipalities, will definitely “dare” to do the same, and more khachkars might become evident.

http://www.surinenglish.com/opinion/202105/14/more-khachkars-spain-20210514101745-v.html