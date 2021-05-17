French FM calls for reaching an agreement over withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the territory of Armenia

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach an agreement over withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the territory of Armenia, TASS news agency reported. According to the source, the minister’s remarks came during phone conversations with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts earlier today.

“French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reiterated his deep concern and commitment to the territorial integrity of Armenia amid the recent tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the Foreign Ministry said, adding: “France closely follows the developments and call on the sides to continue discussions over the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from the territory if Armenia.”

Panorama.AM