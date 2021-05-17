ARF Bureau Announcement

Following the last Artsakh war, Azerbaijan not only continues to make threats and demands, but also has taken overt steps against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia.

By grossly violating the provisions of the November 9 trilateral ceasefire declaration, Azerbaijan not only refuses to return captives and other detainees, but also, after the demobilization of the Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher regions of the Artsakh Republic, later the suspicious and questionable demarcation of borders, and have seen no resistance, has resorted to an outright policy of occupation.

On May 12, 2021, in some strategic directions of Armenia’s Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces, Azerbaijani armed forces crossed the state border of the Republic of Armenia advancing several kilometers. Serious security threats have emerged as a result of the incursion of the Azerbaijani military. Azerbaijan’s overt aggression, which has long-term objectives, has created a real threat of military conflict and war.

Taking advantage of the criminal inaction of the authorities of the Republic of Armenia, Azerbaijan is trying to dictate its will, violating the well-known norms of international law. Today the territorial integrity of Armenia is already endangered. Instead of preventing and countering Azerbaijan’s aggression, the regime led by Nikol Pashinyan continues its destructive leadership and is taking Armenia to the brink of destruction.

We must stop this situation. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau has mobilized all the resources of the party in different countries around the world in order to exert pressure on Azerbaijan, while at the same time preparing itself to defend our country and the security of its citizens.

ARF Bureau

May 16, 2021

Asbarez