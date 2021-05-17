Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan: Not a day goes by without lies and falsehood

Not a day goes by without lies and falsehood, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, Primate of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, said during a sermon on Sunday.

“We should not look elsewhere for the causes of our problems, we should not blame the world. Nobody will resolve our problems instead of us,” the Tavush Diocese quoted him as saying.

“In our life, not a day goes by without lies and falsehood. I just wish that we were not a tool for it and did not succumb to temptation.

“Our entire country is in temptation, our entire people are in temptation,” the archbishop said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/05/17/Archbishop-Bagrat-Galstanyan/2503106