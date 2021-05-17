ARARAT Museum invites you to reveal several museums in Yerevan

Traditionally having joined the international “Museum Day/Night” initiative, ARARAT Museum invites you to discover several museums in Yerevan, enriching the format of the event this year.

This initiative is aimed at raising interest in Armenian Museums and discovering the different facets of our identity and heritage, ARARAT Museum said in a statement on Monday.

During the event, visits will be organized to the Museum of Folk Arts after Hovhannes Sharambeyan, Komitas Museum-Institute (“Exhibition from Komitas to Komitas”), National Museum-Institute of Architecture after Alexander Tamanyan (“The Sound and Smell of Stone”) to mark the 120th anniversary of Hovhannes Margaryan, where we will have the opportunity to meet different approaches to the presentation of museum materials, from classic one to sincere dialogue.

“The choice of this year’s format was not accidental. We consider the museums as heritage-preserving, research-presenting institutions, but even in the most emotionally challenged situations, museums are places to find the key to one’s identity, value the past, reinterpret the present and look to the future, and ultimately, reflect and be inspired. Therefore, as a member of the International Council of Museums, ARARAT Museum initiated this event on the eve of “Museum Day / Night” as a unique reminder of how interesting and versatile the day can be,” said Zaruhi Saribekyan, Communications Manager of Yerevan Brandy Company.

At the end of the event, the participants will have the opportunity to share their impressions of one glass of ARARAT Coffee in one of the most stylish bars in Yerevan, Phoenix, in a frank conversation.

