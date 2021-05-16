Lethal Nationalism: Greek Genocide documentary viewing in Yerevan (May 19)

On the anniversary of the Pontus phase of the Greek Genocide, Armenia Marriott hotel in Yerevan will be hosting a free viewing of Lethal Nationalism: Genocide of The Greeks.

The documentary chronicles the genocide of the Greeks, and other indigenous Christians, at the hands of the Ottoman and Nationalist Turks between 1913 and 1923.

Nearly a million Greeks were killed, while millions more were uprooted from their ancestral homelands in Asia Minor (Turkey), Pontos, and Eastern Thrace as part of the Turks’ campaign of ethnic cleansing of its Christian populations.

The Genocide also annihilated 1.5 million Armenians and over half a million Assyrians.

Lethal Nationalism will be showing on May 19 at 13.00 local time at the Armenia Marriott hotel, Ararat hall, 1 Amiryan street.

The event is organised by Union of Greek Communities of Armenia.

There will be Armenian subtitles.

Contact person: Maria Lazareva, President of the Greek communities of Armenia.

Email: maria.lazareva91@gmail.com

For those not in Yerevan, the documentary can be watched on Amazon Prime, Apple TV Plus, Google Play and Vimeo.

https://greekcitytimes.com/2021/05/16/lethal-nationalism-in-yerevan/