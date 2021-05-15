 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Rep. Speier urges Blinken to condemn Azerbaijan’s violation of Armenia’s sovereignty

2021-05-15

Rep. Jackie Speier has called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to condemn Azerbaijan’s violation of Armenia’s sovereignty

“Azerbaijan’s actions are an invasion of Armenian territory and threaten regional stability,” Rep. Speier tweeted.

“I call on Secretary Blinken to condemn Azerbaijan’s violation of Armenia’s sovereignty and pressure Azerbaijan to withdraw its forces immediately,” she said.

Panorama.AM

Yorumlar kapatıldı.