EU calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to reduce tension over borders

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tells foreign ministers to show maximum moderation, settle tensions through talks

Ömer Tuğrul Çam

BRUSSELS

The European Union urged Azerbaijan and Armenia on Friday to moderation regarding tensions concerning setting borders.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he called on both sides to show maximum moderation and reduce tensions during telephone calls with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazian.

He said the borders must be set through negotiations and that the EU welcomes technical talks between the parties.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed some regions settled by the Azerbaijani army and decided to make an application to the Collective Security Treaty Organization — a military alliance comprised of former Soviet states.

Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara

AA