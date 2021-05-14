Residents of Verishen and Akner villages can no longer use pastures and raise livestock due to the presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen

The Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, together with the representatives of the Office and the head of Goris community Arush Arushanyan, held meetings with the residents of the Verishen and Akner villages in Syunik province.

As the Ombudsman’s Office reported, Arman Tatoyan presented the results of fact-finding activities about the Black Lake and its adjacent area to the residents of the villages. On May 12 the Azerbaijani armed forces made an illegal incursion inside the borders of the Republic of Armenia, in particular, in the region of the Black Lake and subsequently towards the civilian settlements, evoking a blatantly fake map. The Defender stressed that the actions of Azerbaijani armed servicemen has absolutely no legal basis.

During the meeting with the Human Rights Defender, the residents of the villages alerted that the presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen in the region of the Black Lake and beyond it, towards their settlements grossly violates their vital rights, endangers their security and peaceful life.

In particular, the residents also noted that they can no longer use pastures; raise livestock, which is the source of income for their families; cannot keep large and small cattle in the barns and graze them; and cannot be comfortable about their access to irrigation and water sources. The presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen endangers their lives and security, and disturbs their peace.

The residents noted that Verishen and Akner settlements should be included in the list of border communities of Armenia, which will allow them to enjoy social-economic benefits.

One of the justifications is that raising livestock is the main source of income of the residents, and the pastures of the villages are located in the region of the Black Lake and its adjacent areas.

These and other issues raised by the residents of villages will be summarized by the Office Human Rights Defender Office, on the basis of which, steps will be taken to ensure their rights, including the right to security and to vital needs.

Panorama.AM