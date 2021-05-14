Pashinyan officially addressed the Chairperson of the CSTO Security Council to activate the mechanism of emergency consultations

\Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today appealed to the incumbent Chairperson of the CSTO Collective Security Council, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, with a request to immediately activate the mechanism of emergency consultations with the purpose of coordinating the positions of CSTO-member States and taking measures to counter the emerging threats within the framework of the implementation of the provisions of Article 2 of the Collective Security Treaty of May 15, 1992.
As the government press service reported. the Acting Prime Minister of Armenia also addressed letters to all CSTO-member States to notify them of the above and provide detailed information about the situation.
