Pashinyan ‘applied to the Russian president’ for military assistance, says parliament vice speaker

Apart from the letters, submitted to the leaders of the CSTO member states and Collective Security Council, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also officially applied to the Russian president for military assistance, a deputy speaker of the Armenian National Assembly told reporters on Friday.

According to Alen Simonyan, the request is part of a mutual assistance pact signed between the Russian Federation and Armenia.

“At the moment, the documents are being entered through the corresponding CSTO channels. Armenia has officially applied to the CSTO; additionally, Pashinyan has turned to the Russian president – as part of the mutual assistance agreement – to request also military assistance,” he said, adding that they are currently waiting for a response.

Tert