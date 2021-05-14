MP Valérie Boyer: France must impose sanctions on Azerbaijan amid encroachment on Armenia’s territory

Taking advantage of renewed tensions in the Middle East, several hundred Azerbaijani soldiers invaded the area of Sev Lich (Black Lake) near the villages of Verishen and Ishkhanasar in Armenia’s southern Syunik Province, French lawmaker Valérie Boyer said on Thursday.

“This new act of aggression by the Ilham Aliev regime comes less than six months after the war launched against the Republic of Artsakh and demonstrates if need be the bellicose intentions of Azerbaijan,” she wrote on Facebook.

The MP stated that in the wake of this new aggression, France, a Minsk Group co-chair and an OSCE member state, “must abandon its artificial policy of neutrality, condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression, impose sanctions on the Baku regime destabilizing the South Caucasus and go to the aid of Russian forces as quick as possible to ensure peaceful life of the Armenian and Artsakh people in their countries.”

Incidentally, French President Emmanuel Macron took to Facebook on Thursday to express support for Armenia in the Armenian language.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces have crossed into Armenia’s territory. They must withdraw immediately. I say again to the Armenian people: France stands with you in solidarity and will continue to do so,” he wrote.

