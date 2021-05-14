Canadian senator: Democracies must stand with Armenia

Democracies must stand with Armenia, Canadian Senator Leo Housakos said in a tweet on Friday, commenting on Azerbaijan’s illegal incursion into the territory of Armenia.

“The violation of Armenia’s sovereign territory by Azerbaijani troops is a dangerous and illegal act of aggression that underscores the sustained threat that the Armenian people continue to face. Democracies must stand with Armenia,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday morning the Azerbaijani military crossed the state border of Armenia close to Sev Lich (Black Lake) in Syunik Province and advanced as far as 3.5 kilometers in an effort to surround the lake.

On Thursday the Defense Ministry of Armenia reported Azerbaijani provocations near the towns of Vardenis and Sisian.

Panorama.AM