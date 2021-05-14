Armenian army, NSS border troops serving with heroic dedication – ombudsman

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan on Friday hailed the “heroic dedication” of the Armenian military and the National Security Service (NSS) border troops.

“The armed forces and border troops of the National Security Service of Armenia are serving with heroic dedication,” he wrote on Facebook, sharing a photo from Syunik Province.

A delegation led by Arman Tatoyan headed to Syunik Province earlier on Thursday to get acquainted with the border situation on the ground, carry out fact-finding activities and protect the rights of the border residents in the wake of Azerbaijan’s illegal incursion into the territory of Armenia.

Panorama.AM