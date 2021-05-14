Aivazian, Lavrov discuss situation on Armenia’s border

Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian on Thursday held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The officials continued the discussions on the steps to be taken to ease the tensions along the Armenian state border due to the actions of the Azerbaijani side, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

Aivazian stressed the inadmissibility of any provocation by Azerbaijan and any encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The Armenian and Russian foreign policy chiefs exchanged views on maintaining regional security and stability.

Earlier on Thursday, Lavrov also held a phone call with the foreign minister of Azerbaijan.

Panorama.AM