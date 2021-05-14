Acting Defense minister says Armenian army has full control over the Black Lake area near the border

The acting Defence Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation on Friday with the Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu. As the press department at the Ministry reported, the defense ministers of strategic partner states discussed the situation in Armenia’s Syunik province.

Harutyunyan briefed his Russian counterpart on the actions of the Armenian side in the occurred situation, noting in all places, including in Sev Lich (Black Lake) where Azeri forces have infiltrated as well as the whole area with servicemen and the roads for their movement remain under the full control of the Armenian Army.

Highlighting the need for the peaceful settlement of the situation, Harutyunyan, however, pointed to the unacceptability of any encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. During the phone call, the two minister also discussed the Armenian-Russian defense cooperation, the peacekeeping mission of the Russian contingent in Artsakh as well as issues related to the regional security.

Panorama.AM