Yerevan City Council member Tehmina Vardanyan joins Homeland Party

Yerevan City Council member Tehmina Vardanyan, who formerly represented the Luys faction, has joined the opposition Homeland Party, she said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“As a result of deliberations, thorough study of the political sector and sober assessment of the domestic political situation, I have finally come to the conclusion that the removal of the current authorities is of vital importance for the survival of our nation, statehood and homeland,” she wrote.

“Therefore, I am honored to announce that from today I will be part of the team of the Homeland Party united around idea of bringing real change in Armenia and building a strong and modern state. There is no alternative to a safe and united Armenia,” Vardanyan said.

