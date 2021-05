What is Happening in Syunik?

Armenia’s government has confirmed that Azerbaijani forces have encroached into Armenian territory by about 3.5 kilometers in the southern region of Syunik. Later, it was confirmed that Azerbaijani forces had not retreated from their positions and negotiations are underway.

