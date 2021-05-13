US Congressman Adam Schiff urges Biden to revise policy attitudes to Azerbaijan

US Congressman Adam Schiff has condemned the recent Azerbaijani infiltrations into Armenia’s southern region of Syunik, urging President Joe Biden’s administtration to revise the policy attitudes to Baku.

In a public post on Facebook, the Democratic representative elected from California expressed his deep concerns over the reported incident, describing it as a dangerous provocation with potential lethal aftermaths.

“I am deeply concerned by recent reports that Azerbaijani troops have reportedly crossed into Armenian territory. If true, this is yet another dangerous and provocative action that could lead to further loss of life. It is past time for the United States to recognize that our policies have emboldened Azeri President Ilham Aliyev to escalate militarily, risking another war.

“I have been in communication with the Biden administration and urged them to engage more deeply through the Minsk Group, now more important than ever. According to reports, Azerbaijan is taking these actions just days after the State Department issued an unjustified waiver of restrictions under Section 907 against direct aid to Azerbaijan. We should not be providing military funding to a nation that habitually engages in human rights violations and violates the sovereignty of its neighbors,” he said.

Tert