Pashinyan accuses Azerbaijan on encroaching on the sovereign territory of Armenia

Armenia’s Security Council held an extraordinary sitting, chaired by Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The Council discussed the situation at the border section of Sev Lich in Syunik province of Armenia and the steps to take in this connection, press department at the Government reported.

Addressing the meeting, Pashinyan informed that Azerbaijan’s armed forces on Wednesday crossed the state border of the Republic of Armenia and advanced as far as 3.5 kilometers in that section, trying to surround and siege the Lake.

“Of course, this is unacceptable to the Armenian side, because it represents an encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. It still remains to be seen why such an action was possible, but it should be noted that this is an act of subversive infiltration. It should also be stated that our armed forces responded early this morning with appropriate tactical maneuvers and other necessary measures,” said Pashinyan

He added that these actions of Azerbaijan’s armed forces were not combined with the use of firearms or any other weapon but they are trying to justify their move with some fake maps.

“The current situation is unacceptable to us; the Republic of Armenia cannot simply accept it, but given what we have now, our primary task is to settle the matter through negotiations, through diplomatic means. This is one of the options. I want us to make it clear that we cannot in any way tolerate and come to terms with the situation at hand. Today, the Security Council will address the situation, our counteraction, possible scenarios, and the connectivity between such scenarios,” said the acting PM.

In his words, the situation is at least near-critical, if not critical.

