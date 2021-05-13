Local Armenian teacher publishes new children’s book, Garmir Goshig

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Local author, artist and Armenian teacher Alik Arzoumanian has just published another Armenian children’s book. Garmir Goshig is the charming sequel to Pobig Dodig.

“A baby can’t be barefoot forever,” said Arzoumanian of her latest offering. Indeed, the baby has grown into a toddler and is now learning how to get dressed on his own.

Garmir Goshig, which was recently published last month, consists of Arzoumanian’s original illustrations—simple line drawings with colorful shapes. The main character was inspired by Arzoumanian’s son and nephew. “Little readers will notice small details on each page,” noted the author and St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School teacher. “I hope they will like it!” she exclaimed.

The use of the Armenian language is also central to the children’s book. Written entirely in Western Armenian, Garmir Goshig teaches colors and introduces various clothing items.

Arzoumanian is always thinking about creative ways to teach the Armenian language. She is working on several other children’s books about numbers, a tortoise through the seasons and a true story about shoes.

Garmir Goshig is available for purchase online through Studio Alique and Abril Books.

Armenian Weekly