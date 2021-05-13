Hraparak: Armenia ‘recalling’ ambassador from Tehran

The Armenian ambassador to the Islamic Republic is being reportedly recalled to Yerevan amid controversial uncertainties over the plans of his future career.

The reports on terminating Artashes Tumanyan’s diplomatic service in Tehran are contradictory, says the paper, with one source claiming that the Iranian authorities have been discontent with his work (though he has served in Iran for six years now and can be recalled only as part of rotation procedures prescribed by the law “On Diplomatic Service”), with other sources insisting on plans for appointing him as a deputy foreign minister.

Tumanyan, who held the senior post between 1999-2000, was an experienced official at the time, as he had earlier served as the chief of the presidential staff after several years’ career as a parliament member and the chief of the Tax Inspectorate.

The paper claims that he refrained from any comments on the recent reports after receiving the written request for clarifications.

Tert