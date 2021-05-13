Beverly Hills Film Festival Awards ‘Bloodless’ Golden Palm Award And Best Feature Documentary

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The documentary feature “Bloodless: The Path to Democracy” snatched two of the top awards at the prestigious 21st Beverly Hills Film Festival–The Golden Palm Award and Best Feature Documentary award–during the May 2 awards ceremony, held virtually due to the pandemic.

The film by four-time regional Emmy award- winning documentary filmmaker, Bared Maronian, captures the non-violent civil disobedience protests and social media campaigns during Armenia’s 2018 velvet revolution when opposition leader, Nikol Pashinyan overthrew the decades-long, corrupt oligarchy power. The documentary, written by Bared Maronian and Silva Basmajian, and produced by Seda Grigoryan, Silva Basmajian, Bardig Kouyoumdjian and Bared Maronian.

“We are humbled that the jury, comprising Oscar winning industry professionals and industry leaders, extended high praise and selected “Bloodless” as the recipient of the Festival’s top awards out of the 150 films,” said filmmaker Bared Maronian, founder of Armenoid Productions, receiving news of the wins at Beverly Hills Film Festival.

The Best Feature Documentary Award to “Bloodless” was presented midway through the virtual awards ceremony by a panel of six film industry professionals. The Golden Palm Award–the annual Festival’s most prestigious award–was presented to “Bloodless” by Nino Simone, Founder and President of the Beverly Hills Film Festival. The 21st annual event, held virtually April 28 through May 2 due to the pandemic, livestreamed 150 non-studio films as part of its official global selections during the virtual Festival. The annual live event usually draws over 40,000 attendees.

The annual International Beverly Hills Film Festival was founded in 2001 by award-winning independent filmmaker Nino Simone. Designed to bridge the world of premiere independent cinema with Hollywood, the festival hosts online screenings, networking events and industry seminars.

Armenoid Productions is a multi award-winning international film/TV production team with over two decades of experience in producing all genres of visual story telling from inception to completion with an emphasis on documentary filmmaking and a focus on human interest, human rights and social injustices. Armenoid Productions works in collaborations with the non-profit Cultural Impact Foundation, Inc., which helps advance and support multi-media projects that recognize and celebrate human benevolence and ingenuity, and help eradicate prejudice, discrimination, and other social injustices. Through its projects it hopes to help prevent future atrocities and genocides, and the destruction that they bring to the cultural heritage of those targeted or oppressed. The Foundation helps advance projects that celebrate human endurance against all odds and recognize those who have triumphed over adversities by showcasing projects that highlight human rights issues, social injustices, and untold stories of human interest. For more information, visit https://armenoidproductions.com/ and http://culturalimpactfoundation.org/

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator