Armenia’s acting FM briefs OSCE chief on Azerbaijani provocations

Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian on Thursday held a phone conversation with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, with the conversation focusing on the situation at the border area of Armenia.

Aivazian briefed his counterpart on the situation in Armenia’s Syunik Province as a result of the provocations of the Azerbaijani military, stressing that the encroachment attempts on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia in violation of international law are inadmissible, the Foreign Ministry reported.

The officials agreed that such steps pose a serious threat to regional security and peace. In this context, Aivazian noted that the actions of Azerbaijan against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of an OSCE member state and the preceding threats are a direct result of the international community’s inadequate response to the war unleashed against Artsakh on September 27 last year and Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions that followed.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to make joint effective efforts to maintain security, peace and stability in the OSCE region.

Panorama.AM