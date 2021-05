Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss situation in Karabakh in telephone talks

The Armenian and Russian ministers of defense discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in a telephone conversation on Thursday.

According to Russian Defense Ministry’s website, the negotiations between Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Sergey Shoygu focused, in particular, on the implementation of the Russian peacekeeping forces’ tasks in the second Armenian republic, as well as a range of other issues of mutual interest.

Tert