Armenian ombudsman’s delegation heads to Syunik

A delegation led by Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan has left for Syunik Province to get acquainted with the border situation on the ground, to carry out fact-finding activities and to protect the rights of the border residents, the Ombudsman’s Office reported.

The human rights defender calls the international community’s attention to the fact that the illegal advance of the Azerbaijani forces into the territory of Armenia, in particular, the area of Sev Lich (Black Lake) and towards the civilian settlements near it grossly violates the rights of the border residents.

The presence of the Azerbaijani military grossly violates international human rights requirements, deprives Armenian citizens of the opportunity to raise livestock and use pastures as the only source of their income and poses a serious threat to the residents’ access to irrigation and drinking water, their lives and safety.

“This illegal act of the Azerbaijani troops proves once again the absolute necessity of the ombudsman’s proposal to set up a security zone, which will guarantee the rights, peaceful life, physical and mental integrity of Armenia’s border residents.

“During the defender’s visit to Syunik Province, fact-finding activities will be carried out on the spot in line with a special principle and measures will be taken to protect the rights of the border residents,” the office said.

Panorama.AM