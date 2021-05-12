Men’s world boxing championships to be held in Oct.-Nov. in Serbia

The world championship of boxing for men will be held from 26 October to 6 November in Belgrade, Serbia, Firstpost reports, citing the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

The event was to be held in India originally but the country lost the hosting rights after failing to pay the host fee last year. An irate AIBA then awarded the competition to Serbia.

“The tournament will be held from 26 October to 6 November 2021,” the AIBA announced.

The organisation of the event will be overseen by the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, who heads the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

